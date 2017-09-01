John Walker and Sons – The John Walker Blended Scotch

750ml Bottle From $ 4004.98

Check Availability Set delivery address to see local pricing

If "Out of Stock" Contact me

Indulge all of your senses with a smooth glass of John Walker & Sons The John Walker Blended Scotch Whisky. Known as the Founder’s Blend, it uses only whiskies that would have been familiar to John Walker in his lifetime, some of which come from distilleries that are now silent. Only nine distilleries contribute extremely limited quantities of traditional, hand-blended whiskies to create such a sophisticated Scotch. With matured fruit and fresh citrus aromas, our supremely complex whisky features a burst of vanilla oak that cascades into a soft sweetness. Aged in 100-year-old casks for a signature smoky finish, each bottle of The John Walker is presented in a hand-crafted Baccarat crystal decanter, wrapped with a 24 carat gold-plated neck and stored in a lacquered cabinet. Simply sip it neat with chilled water on the side for an elegantly simple drink. Johnnie Walker was recognized as one of the world's top-trending Scotch whiskies at the 2020 Drinks International awards. Includes one 80 proof 750 mL bottle of The John Walker Blended Scotch Whisky. Please drink responsibly.