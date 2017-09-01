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The Dimple Pinch 15 Year Blended Scotch 1.75L Bottle

The Dimple Pinch – 15 Year Blended Scotch

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Taste centuries of distillation sophistication with The Dimple Pinch 15 Year Old Blended Scotch Whisky. Our 80 proof whisky offers a strong flavor of warm, sweet malty smoothness tinged with burnt oak, followed by a short, earthy finish with hints of peat, burnt caramel and a touch of sea salt. To truly experience the intricacies of flavor, serve neat or with a splash of water to develop the nose. Includes one 80 proof 1.75 L bottle of The Dimple Pinch 15 Year Old Blended Scotch Whisky. Please drink responsibly.

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