Johnnie Walker – 18 Year Platinum Label Blended Scotch

750ml Bottle From $ 79.99

750ml Bottle From $ 82.99

1L Bottle From $ 102.99

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Indulge all of your senses with a smooth glass of Johnnie Walker Aged 18 Years Blended Scotch Whisky, a blend of up to 18 different Scotch whiskies each chosen for their remarkable depth of flavor and character. Our award-winning whisky blends big, classic Johnnie Walker flavors with intriguing contemporary notes of citrus and fragrant almonds. Smooth, creamy vanilla and warming malt pairs beautifully with tropical tangerine on the palate. The long finish brings elegant suggestions of dark chocolate, citrus zest and a light, aromatic smoke. Hand-crafted by our Master Blender, this ultimate combination of 18-year-old whiskies draws from the elegantly sweet character of Speyside malts, the complex fruitiness of Highland malts and smokiness of Island malts. Simply sip it neat, over ice or with a dash of water for an elegantly simple drink. Johnnie Walker Aged 18 Years earned a gold medal at the 2021 San Francisco World Spirits Competition. Includes one 80 proof 1 L bottle of Johnnie Walker Aged 18 Years Blended Scotch Whisky. Please drink responsibly.