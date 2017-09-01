Johnnie Walker Game of Thrones – A Song of Fire Blended Scotch

750ml Bottle From $ 23.49

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In celebration of the final season of Game of Thrones and inspired by House Targaryen and her fire-breathing dragons, we're proud to release this limited edition Johnnie Walker A Song of Fire Blended Scotch Whisky. Inspired by Daenerys Targaryen's beasts of the sky, this blend features peated malt from Caol Ila for a subtle smoke. Tempered by a rich, round sweetness, the full-bodied flavor delivers subtle red fruit, a hint of spice and sweet smoke. This blend is best enjoyed neat for a warm, smooth finish. Includes one 81.6 proof 750 mL bottle of limited edition Johnnie Walker A Song of Fire Blended Scotch Whisky. Please drink responsibly.