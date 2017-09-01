Johnnie Walker – Black Label Gift Set with Two Signature Highball Glasses

750ml Bottle From $ 42.49

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Awaken your senses with a smooth glass of Johnnie Walker Black Label Blended Scotch Whisky. Packaged with two signature highball glasses, this spirit is an impressive blend to share on any occasion. Created using only Scotch whiskies aged for a minimum of 12 years from the four corners of Scotland, Johnnie Walker Black Label has an unmistakably smooth, deep, complex character. Perfect for a Highball cocktail. Johnnie Walker Black Label won a Gold medal at the 2022 San Francisco World Spirits Competition and Johnnie Walker was recognized as one of the world's top-trending Scotch whiskies at the 2020 Drinks International awards. Includes one 80 proof 750 mL bottle of Black Label Blended Scotch Whisky with two branded highball glasses. Please drink responsibly.