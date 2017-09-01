Johnnie Walker – 12 Year Black Label Gift Set with Two 50 ml Bottles

750ml Bottle From $ 33.99

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Indulge in the unmistakably big-tasting and vibrant Johnnie Walker Black Label Blended Scotch Whisky, full of flavor with the volume turned up. Each sip bursts with layers of smooth and delicious big flavors all proudly on show - creamy toffee, rich, sweet fruit and spicy vanilla, all perfectly wrapped in sweet smoke. Expertly crafted by the world's most experienced whisky makers, this blend brings together 29+ whiskies matured for at least 12 years to create the symphony of smooth and delicious flavors of Johnnie Walker Black Label. Johnnie Walker Black Label is an incredibly smooth balance of big flavors, where no matter how loud one note is, it never drowns another one out, making it a premium choice for any occasion. Includes one 750mL Johnnie Walker Black Label, one 50mL Johnnie Walker Gold Label Reserve, one 50mL Johnnie Walker Double Black Label. Please drink responsibly.