Johnnie Walker Game of Thrones – A Song of Ice Blended Scotch

750ml Bottle From $ 25.49

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In celebration of the final season of Game of Thrones and inspired by the wild dwellers of the icy North, we're proud to release this limited edition Johnnie Walker A Song of Ice Blended Scotch Whisky. Ice is embodied by House Stark and the Direwolves, giving the North strength like no other kingdom. Malt from Clynelish, one of Scotland's most Northern distilleries, gives this blend a crisp, clean taste. The blend's delicate flavor is green and grassy with notes of vanilla and tropical fruit. This blend is best enjoyed over ice for a cold, smooth finish. Includes one 80.4 proof 750 mL bottle of limited edition Johnnie Walker A Song of Ice Blended Scotch Whisky. Please drink responsibly.