Johnnie Walker – 12 Year Black Label Gift Set with Gold Label Reserve 50 ml & Double Black Blended Scotch 50 ml

750ml Bottle From $ 58.99

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Indulge all of your senses with a smooth glass of Johnnie Walker Black Label Blended Scotch Whisky. Packaged with one 50 mL bottle of Johnnie Walker Gold Label Reserve Blended Scotch Whisky and one 50 mL bottle of Johnnie Walker Double Black Label Blended Scotch Whisky, our limited edition design pack brings variety to any occasion. Johnnie Walker Black Label Blended Scotch Whisky offers flavors of rich fruits, sweet vanilla and smokiness. Johnnie Walker was recognized as one of the world's top-trending Scotch whiskies at the 2020 Drinks International awards. For a delicious Penicillin cocktail, combine Johnnie Walker Black Label Blended Scotch Whisky with ginger liqueur, honey, simple syrup, lemon juice, and aromatic bitters. Includes one 80 proof 750 mL bottle of Black Label Blended Scotch Whisky with one 50 mL bottle of Gold Label Reserve Blended Scotch Whisky and one 50 mL bottle of Double Black Label Blended Scotch Whisky. Please drink responsibly.