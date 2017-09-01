Johnnie Walker – 12 Year Black Label and Discovery Gift Set with Four 50 ml Bottles

750ml Bottle From $ 84.99

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Gift a premium tasting experience of an iconic whisky's range with Johnnie Walker Black Label Plus Discovery Set. Featuring one bottle of our unmistakably smooth Black Label Blended Scotch Whiskey and mini bottles of Double Black Label, Gold Label Reserve, Aged 18 Years and Blue Label, this gift set offers a chance to explore some of our most cherished blends. Created using only Scotch whiskies aged for a minimum of 12 years from the four corners of Scotland, Johnnie Walker Black Label has an unmistakably smooth, deep, complex character. These spirits are impressive blended Scotch whiskies to share on any occasion. Perfect for a Highball cocktail. Johnnie Walker was recognized as one of the world's top-trending Scotch whiskies at the 2020 Drinks International awards. Includes one 80 proof 750 mL bottle of Black Label Blended Scotch Whisky, one 50 ml bottle of Double Black Label Blended Scotch Whisky, one 50 mL bottle of Gold Label Reserve Blended Scotch Whisky, one 50 mL bottle of Aged 18 Years Blended Scotch Whisky and one 50 mL bottle of Blue Label Blended Scotch Whisky. Please drink responsibly.