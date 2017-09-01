Johnnie Walker – 12 Days of Discovery Gift Set

12 Bottles 12oz From $ 42.99

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Gift a premium tasting experience this holiday season with Johnnie Walker 12 Days of Discovery. Featuring mini bottles of Blue Label, Aged 18 Years, Gold Label Reserve, Green Label, Double Black Label and Black Label, this gift set offers an opportunity to explore our classic range of blended Scotch whiskies. Crafted to perfection, each of our pioneering whiskies offers their own exceptional, unforgettable flavors. Simply pour over ice in a whisky tumbler for an elegantly simple drink. Includes two 50 mL bottles of Blue Label Blended Scotch Whisky, two 50 mL bottles of Aged 18 Years Blended Scotch Whisky, two 50 mL bottles of Gold Label Reserve Blended Scotch Whiskey, two 50 mL bottles of Green Label Blended Scotch Whisky, two 50 mL bottles of Double Black Label Blended Scotch Whisky and two 50 mL bottles of Black Label Blended Scotch Whisky. Please drink responsibly.