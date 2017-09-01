Johnnie Walker – 12 Year Black Label Blended Scotch Gift Set with Cocktail Kit

750ml Bottle From $ 46.99

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Unleash your inner bartender with the Johnnie Walker Black Label Blended Scotch Whisky Cocktail Kit, featuring a 750 mL bottle of Johnnie Walker Black Label alongside a sleek cocktail stirrer and jigger. This special-edition set is perfect for elevating your home bar or gifting in style. This Cocktail Kit is perfect for crafting a Manhattan or a Whisky Sour – Johnnie Walker Black Label's rich flavors of fruit, spice, and vanilla enhance a Manhattan by providing depth and balance to the sweet vermouth and bitters. In a Whisky Sour, it blends bright citrus with sweet, spicy layers, where lemon lifts oaky vanilla notes and smoky undertones smooth into zest for a vibrant cocktail. Frothy and crisp, it's a bolder sour. Expertly crafted by the world's most experienced whisky makers, this blend brings together 29+ whiskies matured for at least 12 years to create the symphony of smooth and delicious flavors of Johnnie Walker Black Label. Includes one 80 proof 750 mL bottle of Johnnie Walker Black Label Blended Scotch Whisky with Stirrer and Jigger. Please drink responsibly.