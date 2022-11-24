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Johnnie Walker Blue Label Blended Scotch 750ml Bottle

Johnnie Walker – Blue Label Blended Scotch

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A favorite in the blended scotch world, it brings rare, exceptional Scotch whiskies, offering velvety smoothness, rich smoke, honey, and spice. Each bottle is individually numbered. 40% ABV.

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Ratings & Reviews

Ratings overview

5.00

2 Reviews
  • 1 year ago

    One sip takes you on a wild ride

    One sip takes you on a wild ride
    Tiana M. - Verified buyer
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  • Been wanting to try JWB my entire life and was shocked to find it at such a great price and get it so quickly. Big fan of your service.

    Been wanting to try JWB my entire life and was shocked to find it at such a great price and get it so quickly. Big fan of your service.
    JC
    Jake C.