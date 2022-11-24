Johnnie Walker – Blue Label Blended Scotch
|
Set delivery address to see local pricing
A favorite in the blended scotch world, it brings rare, exceptional Scotch whiskies, offering velvety smoothness, rich smoke, honey, and spice. Each bottle is individually numbered. 40% ABV.
You May Also Like
Often Bought With
Ratings & Reviews
Ratings overview
5.00
2 Reviews
- 1 year ago
One sip takes you on a wild rideOne sip takes you on a wild rideTiana M. - Verified buyer""
Been wanting to try JWB my entire life and was shocked to find it at such a great price and get it so quickly. Big fan of your service.Been wanting to try JWB my entire life and was shocked to find it at such a great price and get it so quickly. Big fan of your service.JCJake C.