Johnnie Walker x Squid Game – Black Label Blended Scotch

750ml Bottle From $ 29.49

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Get ready for the Johnnie Walker Black Label x Squid Game Limited Edition Blended Scotch Whisky. Immerse yourself in the exciting world of the hit Netflix series, Squid Game, while enjoying the classic flavors of Johnnie Walker Black Label. This special, limited-edition design celebrates the highly anticipated Squid Game Season 2. Each bottle is randomly marked with unique numbers from 001-456, making it a must-have for collectors. Grab your limited-edition bottle now and become part of the game! Includes one 80 proof 750 mL bottle of Johnnie Walker Black Label x Squid Game. Please drink responsibly.