Johnnie Walker Select Casks – 10 Year Rye Cask Finish Blended Scotch

750ml Bottle From $ 41.99

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Indulge all of your senses with a smooth glass of Johnnie Walker Select Casks Rye Cask Finish Blended Scotch Whisky. With Cardhu single malt at the heart of the blend, Johnnie Walker’s Master Blender used whiskies matured for at least ten years in first-fill American Oak casks to create this blend. Finished in ex-rye whisky casks, it offers a complex new whisky with rich layers of flavor starting with creamy vanilla notes and transitioning to a spicier finish. Simply pour over ice in a whisky tumbler for an elegantly simple drink. Johnnie Walker was recognized as one of the world's top-trending Scotch whiskies at the 2020 Drinks International awards. Includes one 92 proof 750 mL bottle of Select Casks Rye Cask Finish Blended Scotch Whisky. Please drink responsibly.