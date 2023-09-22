Johnnie Walker – Red Label Blended Scotch |

200ml Bottle From $ 9.99

375ml Bottle From $ 15.49

750ml Bottle From $ 24.99

1L Bottle From $ 29.49

1.75L Bottle From $ 37.99

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Unveil the bold and vibrant character of Johnnie Walker Red Label Blended Scotch Whisky, one of the world's best-selling Scotch Whiskies. Crafted with up to 35 whiskies, including icons like Cardhu, Caol Ila, Cameronbridge, and Teaninich, it delivers a symphony of flavors. Fresh apple and citrus dance with warming cinnamon and a touch of peppery spice, culminating in a smooth, smoky finish. This award-winning whisky is the perfect choice for those who enjoy whisky cocktails and long mixed drinks. For a Highball, simply fill a tall glass with ice, add your favorite mixer like ginger ale, and experience the smooth, refreshing taste. An ideal gift for any whisky lover and someone who appreciates delicious long mixed drinks. Includes one 80 proof 750 mL bottle of Red Label Blended Scotch Whisky. Please drink responsibly.