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Johnnie Walker Red Label Blended Scotch 750ml Bottle

Johnnie Walker – Red Label Blended Scotch

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Unveil the bold and vibrant character of Johnnie Walker Red Label Blended Scotch Whisky, one of the world's best-selling Scotch Whiskies. Crafted with up to 35 whiskies, including icons like Cardhu, Caol Ila, Cameronbridge, and Teaninich, it delivers a symphony of flavors. Fresh apple and citrus dance with warming cinnamon and a touch of peppery spice, culminating in a smooth, smoky finish. This award-winning whisky is the perfect choice for those who enjoy whisky cocktails and long mixed drinks. For a Highball, simply fill a tall glass with ice, add your favorite mixer like ginger ale, and experience the smooth, refreshing taste. An ideal gift for any whisky lover and someone who appreciates delicious long mixed drinks. Includes one 80 proof 750 mL bottle of Red Label Blended Scotch Whisky. Please drink responsibly.

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Ratings & Reviews

Ratings overview

4.92

12 Reviews
  • 2 months ago
    Samuel C. - Verified buyer
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  • 1 year ago
    Lu G. - Verified buyer
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  • 1 year ago
    Frances P. - Verified buyer
  • 1 year ago
    Frances P. - Verified buyer
  • 1 year ago
    John V. - Verified buyer
  • 1 year ago
    Mike A. - Verified buyer
  • 1 year ago
    James M. - Verified buyer
  • 1 year ago
    Matt G. - Verified buyer
  • 2 years ago

    Its great deep warn love the deep flavor

    Unfortunately looks like nothing can be delivery today April 9 2021 but can not find out why ??
    guillemro a. - Verified buyer
  • 3 years ago

    Great service app

    Great for late unexpected guests
    Alex F. - Verified buyer
  • 3 years ago

    1

    0
    Jason G. - Verified buyer
  • 3 years ago

    It’s the first sip

    Classic go to drink
    Andy N. - Verified buyer