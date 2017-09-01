Johnnie Walker King George V – 2021 Lunar New Year Edition Blended Scotch

750ml Bottle From $ 741.99

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Celebrate the Lunar New Year with John Walker & Sons King George V Limited Edition 2021 Lunar New Year Blended Scotch Whisky. A limited-edition design portrays the Bai Ze, a mythical creature that symbolizes virtue, auspiciousness, might, and nobility. This opulent blend of whiskies from century-old distilleries is a fitting gift for creating a meaningful connection and sharing the spirit and festivities of the Lunar New Year. Hints of roasted nuts mingle with smooth dark chocolate in a kaleidoscope of flavors and aromas, gracing this regal flint glass decanter that echoes the iconic slanted Johnnie Walker label. The imposing, sweet smokiness combines elegantly with suggestions of honey and citrus orange. Simply sip it neat with chilled water on the side for an elegantly simple drink. Johnnie Walker was recognized as one of the world's top-trending Scotch whiskies at the 2020 Drinks International awards. Includes one 86 proof 750 mL bottle of John Walker & Sons King George V Blended Scotch Whisky Limited Edition 2021 Lunar New Year. Please drink responsibly.