Johnnie Walker King George V – 2022 Lunar New Year Edition Blended Scotch

750ml Bottle From $ 741.99

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Celebrate the Lunar New Year with John Walker & Sons King George V Blended Scotch Whisky Limited Edition 2022 Lunar New Year. A limited-edition design features the "Peng," a mythical giant bird that symbolizes great accomplishments and a bright future. This opulent blend of whiskies from century-old distilleries is a fitting gift for creating a meaningful connection and sharing the spirit and festivities of the Lunar New Year. Hints of roasted nuts mingle with smooth dark chocolate in a kaleidoscope of flavors and aromas, gracing this regal flint glass decanter that echoes the iconic slanted Johnnie Walker label. The imposing, sweet smokiness combines elegantly with suggestions of honey and citrus orange. Sip it neat with chilled water on the side for an elegantly simple drink. Includes one 86 proof 750 mL bottle of John Walker & Sons King George V Blended Scotch Whisky Limited Edition 2022 Lunar New Year. Please drink responsibly.