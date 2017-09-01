Johnnie Walker – Gold Label Reserve Blended Scotch

750ml Bottle From $ 11.49

200ml Bottle From $ 17.49

1.75L Bottle From $ 186.99

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Savor the exquisite taste of Johnnie Walker Gold Label Reserve Blended Scotch Whisky, an award-winning, luxurious blend that exemplifies the pinnacle of whisky craftsmanship. Crafted from the finest Speyside and Highland Whiskies and infused with the light smoky finish of West Coast embers, this smooth, honeyed whisky offers a taste experience like no other. Its creamy vanilla essence and a palette of vibrant, tropical fruits make every sip a journey to indulgence. Perfect for creating sophisticated cocktails or enjoying neat, Johnnie Walker Gold Label Reserve is the best gift for those special moments with friends or to mark significant milestones. With its award-winning taste and luxurious appeal, Johnnie Walker Gold Label is sure to become a treasured addition to any home bar and is the perfect gift for any whisky enthusiast seeking a smooth and sophisticated experience. Includes one 80 proof 200 mL bottle of Gold Label Reserve Blended Scotch Whisky. Please drink responsibly.