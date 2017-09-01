Johnnie Walker Ghost and Rare – Port Dundas Blue Label Blended Scotch

750ml Bottle From $ 406.99

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Johnnie Walker Blue Label Ghost and Rare Port Dundas Blended Scotch Whisky is the fifth in a series of special releases that blend irreplaceable “ghost” whiskies and other incredibly rare whiskies from the Johnnie Walker Blue Label reserves. The heart of this blend is exceptional stock from the famous "ghost" distillery of Port Dundas, which has shipped its distinct Scotch from Glasgow canals to the world for nearly 200 years. This limited edition whisky introduces creamy, woody notes to embrace the vanilla and soft smoke from the "ghost" whiskies of Cambus and Brora. Other very rare whiskies of Cameronbridge and Glenkinchie reveal spiced apple notes alongside the aromas of peaches and dark berries from Clynelish, Dailuaine and Auchroisk. This indulgent blend is best enjoyed neat, alternating with sips of iced water on the side. Includes one 87.6 proof 750 mL bottle of Johnnie Walker Blue Label Ghost and Rare Port Dundas Blended Scotch Whisky. Please drink responsibly.