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Johnnie Walker Blenders' Batch 10 Year Triple Grain American Oak Blended Scotch 750ml Bottle

Johnnie Walker Blenders' Batch – 10 Year Triple Grain American Oak Blended Scotch

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Indulge all of your senses with a smooth glass of Johnnie Walker Blenders Batch Triple Grain American Oak Scotch Whisky. Enjoy this irresistibly mellow Scotch whisky: a blend of iconic malts from Mortlach and Cardhu and grain whiskies from storied distilleries including the now-closed Port Dundas. Each whisky is aged for at least 10 years in American oak casks resulting in a uniquely smooth, sweet Scotch whisky with notes of fresh fruit and gentle, spicy smoke. Simply mix with cola and a splash of bitters and pour over ice for a refreshing tasting cocktail. Johnnie Walker was recognized as one of the world's top-trending Scotch whiskies at the 2020 Drinks International awards. Includes one 82.6 proof 750 mL bottle of Blenders Batch Triple Grain American Oak Scotch Whisky. Please drink responsibly.

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