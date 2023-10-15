Johnnie Walker – 12 Year Black Label Blended Scotch
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Indulge in the unmistakably big-tasting and vibrant Johnnie Walker Black Label Blended Scotch Whisky, full of flavor with the volume turned up. Each sip bursts with layers of smooth and delicious big flavors all proudly on show - creamy toffee, rich, sweet fruit and spicy vanilla, all perfectly wrapped in sweet smoke. Expertly crafted by the world's most experienced whisky makers, this blend brings together 29+ whiskies matured for at least 12 years to create the symphony of smooth and delicious flavors of Johnnie Walker Black Label. Johnnie Walker Black Label is an incredibly smooth balance of big flavors, where no matter how loud one note is, it never drowns another one out, making it a premium choice for any occasion. Includes one 80 proof 750 mL bottle of Black Label Blended Scotch Whisky. Please drink responsibly.
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Ratings & Reviews
4.97
- 1 month agoP F. - Verified buyer""
- 3 months agoLu G. - Verified buyer""
- 5 months agoJudith O. - Verified buyer""
- 5 months agoOmar D. - Verified buyer""
- 1 year ago
Perfect gift for a coworker!Smooth ?Wendy B. - Verified buyer
- 1 year agoJohn R. - Verified buyer""
- 1 year agoJohn R. - Verified buyer""
- 1 year agoJoseph . - Verified buyer
- 1 year agoClare O. - Verified buyer
- 1 year agoJermaine I. - Verified buyer
- 1 year agoJay S. - Verified buyer
- 2 years agoHumberto . - Verified buyer
- 2 years ago
Great to sip on.Johnnie walker is my go to, goes great with some apple juice.Erick E. - Verified buyer
- 2 years ago
SmoothSmoothNelson M. - Verified buyer
- 3 years ago
YesDeliciousLisa B. - Verified buyer
- 3 years ago
The absolute bestMy go-to drink,Trent V. - Verified buyer
- 3 years ago
Great blended Scotch.On the rocks always.Luis F. - Verified buyer
- 3 years ago
I like Johnnie Walker how I like my manDeep, dark, intense, smoky, and leaves me wanting more.Lexie Z. - Verified buyer
- 3 years ago
SmoothEnjoyed itKimberly . - Verified buyer
- 3 years ago
Smokey goodness.Johnnie Walker never fails to satisfy!Zach . - Verified buyer