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Johnnie Walker 12 Year Black Label Blended Scotch 750ml Bottle

Johnnie Walker – 12 Year Black Label Blended Scotch

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Indulge in the unmistakably big-tasting and vibrant Johnnie Walker Black Label Blended Scotch Whisky, full of flavor with the volume turned up. Each sip bursts with layers of smooth and delicious big flavors all proudly on show - creamy toffee, rich, sweet fruit and spicy vanilla, all perfectly wrapped in sweet smoke. Expertly crafted by the world's most experienced whisky makers, this blend brings together 29+ whiskies matured for at least 12 years to create the symphony of smooth and delicious flavors of Johnnie Walker Black Label. Johnnie Walker Black Label is an incredibly smooth balance of big flavors, where no matter how loud one note is, it never drowns another one out, making it a premium choice for any occasion. Includes one 80 proof 750 mL bottle of Black Label Blended Scotch Whisky. Please drink responsibly.

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Ratings & Reviews

Ratings overview

4.97

29 Reviews
  • 1 month ago
    P F. - Verified buyer
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  • 3 months ago
    Lu G. - Verified buyer
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  • 5 months ago
    Judith O. - Verified buyer
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  • 5 months ago
    Omar D. - Verified buyer
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  • 1 year ago

    Perfect gift for a coworker!

    Smooth ?
    Wendy B. - Verified buyer
  • 1 year ago
    John R. - Verified buyer
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  • 1 year ago
    John R. - Verified buyer
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  • 1 year ago
    Joseph . - Verified buyer
  • 1 year ago
    Clare O. - Verified buyer
  • 1 year ago
    Jermaine I. - Verified buyer
  • 1 year ago
    Jay S. - Verified buyer
  • 2 years ago
    Humberto . - Verified buyer
  • 2 years ago

    Great to sip on.

    Johnnie walker is my go to, goes great with some apple juice.
    Erick E. - Verified buyer
  • 2 years ago

    Smooth

    Smooth
    Nelson M. - Verified buyer
  • 3 years ago

    Yes

    Delicious
    Lisa B. - Verified buyer
  • 3 years ago

    The absolute best

    My go-to drink,
    Trent V. - Verified buyer
  • 3 years ago

    Great blended Scotch.

    On the rocks always.
    Luis F. - Verified buyer
  • 3 years ago

    I like Johnnie Walker how I like my man

    Deep, dark, intense, smoky, and leaves me wanting more.
    Lexie Z. - Verified buyer
  • 3 years ago

    Smooth

    Enjoyed it
    Kimberly . - Verified buyer
  • 3 years ago

    Smokey goodness.

    Johnnie Walker never fails to satisfy!
    Zach . - Verified buyer