John Walker and Sons – 28 Year Bicentenary Blended Scotch

750ml Bottle From $ 126.99

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Discover a new flavor experience drawn from a 200-year-old legacy with every sip of John Walker & Sons Bicentenary Blend Aged 28 Years Blended Scotch Whisky. Inspired by the exotic and aromatic items John Walker sold in his small grocery store on the west coast of Scotland 200 years ago, this rich and complex blend is an intricate evocation of whiskies from ages past. Crafted with whiskies from distilleries that existed when John manned the store, Bicentenary Blend Aged 28 Years offers layers of aromatic teas, spiced pepper, dark licorice syrup and demerara sugar. With a kaleidoscope of complimentary flavors, this exclusive blend holds one of the most complex flavor architectures in a Johnnie Walker whisky to date. Simply pour over ice in a whisky tumbler for an elegantly simple drink. Johnnie Walker was recognized as one of the world's top-trending Scotch whiskies at the 2020 Drinks International awards. Includes one 92 proof 750 mL bottle of John Walker & Sons Bicentenary Blend Aged 28 Years Blended Scotch Whisky. Please drink responsibly.