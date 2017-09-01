John Walker and Sons – Celebratory Blended Scotch

750ml Bottle From $ 72.99

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Celebrate the entrepreneurial roots of a whisky maker that has withstood the test of time with John Walker & Sons Celebratory Blend Blended Scotch Whisky. Inspired by the release of Old Highland Whisky in the 1860s that took our whisky from Scotland to the four corners of the world, this limited edition blend is a snapshot of a time past. Made using only whiskies from distilleries operating at that time and bottled at 51% ABV, this blend is reflective of many Scotch whiskies prior to the early 1900s. It offers a flavor journey with notes of sweet dried fruits, gentle spice, roasted nuts and a soft pepper finish. Simply serve neat with chilled water on the side for an elegantly simple drink. Johnnie Walker Celebratory Blend earned a gold medal at the 2021 San Francisco World Spirits Competition. Includes one 102 proof 750 mL bottle of John Walker & Sons Celebratory Blend Blended Scotch Whisky. Please drink responsibly.