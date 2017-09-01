Grand Old Parr – 12 Year Blended Scotch

750ml Bottle From $ 26.49

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Pour a glass of true luxury with the smooth taste of Grand Old Parr 12 Year Old Blended Scotch Whisky. Crafted in the heart of Scotland using some of the most renowned and characterful malts from Cragganmore, Grand Old Parr 12 Year Old is a culmination of the finest flavors Scotland has to offer. Rich and full-flavored, this whisky imparts earthiness of Islay peat alongside the balanced smoothness of Speyside waters and the oaken warmth of Cragganmore casks. Enjoy Grand Old Parr neat, on the rocks or with your favorite mixer. Includes one 80 proof 750 mL bottle of 12 Year Old Blended Scotch Whisky. Please drink responsibly.