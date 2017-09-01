Gladstone Axe – American Oak Blended Scotch

750ml Bottle From $ 40.49

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Every batch of Gladstone Axe American Oak is made from 100% malted barley and aged in American oak barrels that were previously used for bourbon production. Aging our scotch whisky in ex-bourbon barrels imparts mellow sweet notes to the blend of malt whiskies that compose this one-of-a-kind scotch. Gladstone Axe American Oak is made from a selection of malt whiskies from 14 different Highland and Islay malt distilleries.