Dewar's – White Label Scotch
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A perfectly balanced blend of Scottish heather and honey with delicate notes of unripened pear and a hint of oak. A delightful blend of soft vanilla with honey and blooming heather; well rounded with a slight smoky sensation emerging. Medium finish, slightly dry with lingering heather/honey overtones, and the faintest touch of smoke.
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Ratings & Reviews
Ratings overview
5.00
6 Reviews
- 1 year agoJanmar A. - Verified buyer
- 3 years ago
DoneOkMike N. - Verified buyer
- 3 years ago
OkOkMike N. - Verified buyer
- 3 years ago
Stop badgering me.Xxx.Mike N. - Verified buyer
- 3 years ago
Ok. OkNoMike N. - Verified buyer
I've said it for years: "Dewars or DontersI've said it for years: "Dewars or DontersRMReid M.