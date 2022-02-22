Dewar's – White Label Scotch |

50ml Bottle From $ 2.79

200ml Bottle From $ 7.99

375ml Bottle From $ 12.99

750ml Bottle From $ 19.49

1L Bottle From $ 27.49

1.75L Bottle From $ 30.99

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A perfectly balanced blend of Scottish heather and honey with delicate notes of unripened pear and a hint of oak. A delightful blend of soft vanilla with honey and blooming heather; well rounded with a slight smoky sensation emerging. Medium finish, slightly dry with lingering heather/honey overtones, and the faintest touch of smoke.