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Dewar's White Label Scotch 750ml Bottle

Dewar's – White Label Scotch

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A perfectly balanced blend of Scottish heather and honey with delicate notes of unripened pear and a hint of oak. A delightful blend of soft vanilla with honey and blooming heather; well rounded with a slight smoky sensation emerging. Medium finish, slightly dry with lingering heather/honey overtones, and the faintest touch of smoke.

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Ratings & Reviews

Ratings overview

5.00

6 Reviews
  • 1 year ago
    Janmar A. - Verified buyer
  • 3 years ago

    Done

    Ok
    Mike N. - Verified buyer
  • 3 years ago

    Ok

    Ok
    Mike N. - Verified buyer
  • 3 years ago

    Stop badgering me.

    Xxx.
    Mike N. - Verified buyer
  • 3 years ago

    Ok. Ok

    No
    Mike N. - Verified buyer

  • I've said it for years: "Dewars or Donters

    I've said it for years: "Dewars or Donters
    RM
    Reid M.