Copper Dog – Speyside Blended Malt Scotch

750ml Bottle From $ 27.99

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Kick back with an easy-drinking glass of Copper Dog Speyside Blended Malt Scotch Whisky. Crafted with no fewer than eight fine Speyside single malts slowly married together in old oak casks, our Scotch whisky has a nose of ripe orchard fruit, berries and a hint of citrus, layered above a background of sweet wood and vanilla fudge. Its rich and creamy mouthfeel features notes of toffee apple, caramelized sugars, soft fruits and a gentle wood presence. Subtle, distant spices help carry the fruit and vanilla characters into a long, creamy finish. Copper Dog Speyside Blended Malt Scotch Whisky was awarded a gold medal at the 2021 San Francisco World Spirits Competition. For a Morning Dog Walk, combine with cold brew coffee and sugar syrup in a tall glass over ice. Top with tonic water and enjoy! Includes one 80 proof 750 mL bottle of Copper Dog Speyside Blended Malt Scotch Whisky. Please drink responsibly.