Buchanan's Special Reserve – 18 Year Blended Scotch

750ml Bottle From $ 68.99

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Born from over a century of experience, the well-rounded character of Buchanan's Special Reserve Aged 18 Years Blended Scotch Whisky features a deep assortment of flavors and a complex finish. With notes of dark chocolate, caramel and honey, our 86 proof special reserve combines a blend of grain whiskies and single malts guaranteed to heighten any celebration. Earning itself a Gold Medal at the 2020 San Francisco World Spirits Competition and rated 97 points at the 2019 Ultimate Spirits Challenge, our whisky is an icon of excellence among Scotch connoisseurs. This masterfully crafted recipe has been aged for 18 years in ex-sherry oak barrels to create a deeper tone and stronger character, making it perfect to sip on its own. Simply serve neat or on the rocks with a glass of iced water on the side. Includes one 86 proof 750 mL bottle of Special Reserve Blended Scotch Whisky. Please drink responsibly.