Buchanan's – 12 Years DeLuxe Aged Blended Scotch Whisky Gift Set with Tin Domino Set

750ml Bottle From $ 29.49

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Born from over a century of experience, Buchanan's DeLuxe Aged 12 Years Blended Scotch Whisky is guaranteed to heighten any celebration. With notes of citrus fruits and honey, our 80 proof whisky features a sweet, smooth flavor with orange and chocolate notes. Matured for 12 years, our DeLuxe blend offers a lighter profile compared to denser whiskies. Our luxury whisky is crafted to the highest quality for a vibrant character. Buchanan's is proud to shine a light on the spirit of the 200%: those who proudly embrace both their 100% Hispanic heritage and 100% American culture all at once. Best enjoyed in a Buchanita. Includes one 80 proof 750 mL bottle of DeLuxe Aged 12 Years Blended Scotch Whisky and one Tin Domino Set so you can add more fun to any get-together. Please drink responsibly.