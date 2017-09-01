Buchanan's Master – 12 Year Blended Scotch

750ml Bottle From $ 39.99

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Born from over a century of experience, Buchanan's Master Blended Scotch Whisky features an assortment of imported Scottish malts. Our 80 proof master whisky is guaranteed to heighten any celebration with its rich character and full-bodied finish. A personal selection of hand-picked scotch whiskies by our Master Blender, this exclusive blend is taken from the finest mature casks, earning itself a Gold Medal in the 2019 San Francisco World Spirits Competition and rated 94 points in the 2019 Ultimate Spirits Challenge. Our master blend is perfect on its own or in a mixed drink. Simply mix with pineapple juice, pour over ice and garnish with fresh fruit for a Buchanita cocktail. Every bottle is the result of more than 130 years of experience, culminating in a delicate liquid with refined and gentle notes. With the perfect balance between smooth and complex, every sip of Buchanan’s offers a standard of excellence that is sure to leave a brilliant impression on your taste buds. Please drink responsibly.