Buchanan's – 12 Year Blended Scotch Gift Set with Shaker

750ml Bottle From $ 38.99

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Born from over a century of experience, Buchanan's DeLuxe Aged 12 Years Blended Scotch Whisky is guaranteed to heighten any celebration, especially ones with drinks mixed in the included Buchanan's shaker. With notes of citrus fruits and honey, our 80 proof whisky features a sweet, smooth flavor with orange and chocolate notes. Matured for 12 years, our DeLuxe blend offers a lighter profile compared to denser whiskies. Our luxury whisky is crafted to the highest quality for a vibrant character. As our most iconic blend, this award-winning whisky is perfect on its own or in a mixed drink. Best enjoyed in a buchanita. Includes one 80 proof 750 mL bottle of Buchanan's DeLuxe Aged 12 Years Blended Scotch Whisky with a branded shaker. Please drink responsibly.