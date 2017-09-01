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Buchanan's DeLuxe – 12 Year Blended Scotch Spring and Summer Mixer Pack with Ice Cube Tray
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Heighten any celebration with a premium glass of Buchanan's DeLuxe Aged 12 Years Blended Scotch Whisky. Packaged with a four-cavity ice cube tray, our 80 proof whisky features a sweet, smooth flavor with orange and chocolate notes. Matured for 12 years, our luxury whisky is crafted to the highest quality for a vibrant character. Simply mix with pineapple juice, pour over ice and garnish with fresh fruit for a Buchanita cocktail. Please drink responsibly.