Buchanan's Red Seal – 21 Year Blended Scotch

750ml Bottle From $ 154.99

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Born from over a century of experience, Buchanan's Red Seal Blended Scotch Whisky is guaranteed to heighten any celebration. Our 80 proof whisky features the finest blend of Scottish malts for an impeccable taste. Buchanan's Red Seal is inspired by the blend crafted by James Buchanan & Co. over 100 years ago. Matured to perfection, Buchanan's Red Seal earned a Gold Medal at the 2021 San Francisco World Spirits Competition. Simply serve neat or on the rocks with a glass of iced water on the side. Includes one 80 proof 750 mL bottle of Red Seal Blended Scotch Whisky. Please drink responsibly.