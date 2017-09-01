Buchanan's Select – 15 Year Blended Scotch

750ml Bottle From $ 41.99

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Embrace a luxury like no other with a refined glass of Buchanan's Select 15 Years Old Blended Malt Scotch Whisky. A delicious harmony of toffee-sweetness and deep, fruity notes, our golden amber whisky incorporates additional waves of smoky barbecue heat ending in a delightfully drying finish. This unique spirit is exclusively composed of some of the finest Single Malt Scotch Whiskies from the heart of Scotland, resulting in a harmonious blend with a real depth of flavor and character worthy of its minimum 15-year maturation. Simply pour over ice in a rocks glass for a simple, perfect serve. Includes one 80 proof 750 mL bottle of Buchanan's Select 15 Years Old Blended Malt Scotch Whisky. Please drink responsibly.