Buchanan's DeLuxe – 12 Year Blended Scotch

200ml Bottle From $ 10.99

375ml Bottle From $ 17.49

750ml Bottle From $ 28.49

1L Bottle From $ 41.99

1.75L Bottle From $ 51.99

Check Availability Set delivery address to see local pricing

If "Out of Stock" Contact me

Born from over a century of experience, Buchanan's DeLuxe Aged 12 Years Blended Scotch Whisky is guaranteed to heighten any celebration. With notes of citrus fruits and honey, our 80 proof whisky features a sweet, smooth flavor with orange and chocolate notes. Matured for 12 years, our DeLuxe blend offers a lighter profile compared to denser whiskies. Awarded a Double Gold Medal and Best in Class Blended Scotch up to 15 Years at the 2020 San Francisco World Spirits Competition and rated 96 Points at the 2019 Ultimate Spirits Challenge, our luxury whisky is crafted to the highest quality for a vibrant character. As our most iconic blend, this award-winning whisky is perfect on its own or in a mixed drink. Simply add with pineapple juice, pour over ice and garnish with fresh fruit for a Buchanita cocktail. Every bottle is the result of more than 130 years of distillation experience, culminating in a delicate liquid with refined and gentle notes. With the perfect balance between smooth and complex, every sip of Buchanan’s offers a standard of excellence that is sure to leave a brilliant impression on your taste buds. Please drink responsibly.