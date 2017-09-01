Buchanan's DeLuxe – 12 Year Blended Scotch Whisky with a Branded Carafe

750ml Bottle From $ 38.89

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Born from over a century of experience, Buchanan's DeLuxe Aged 12 Years Blended Scotch Whisky with a Branded Carafe is a wonderful addition to your festive celebration. With notes of citrus fruits and honey, our 80 proof whisky features a sweet, smooth flavor with orange and chocolate notes that come to life in the included branded carafe. Matured for 12 years, our DeLuxe blend offers a lighter profile compared to denser whiskies. Our luxury whisky is crafted to the highest quality for a vibrant character. Best enjoyed in a buchanita. Includes one 80 proof 750 mL bottle of Buchanan's DeLuxe Aged 12 Years Blended Scotch Whisky with a Branded Carafe for serving. Please drink responsibly.