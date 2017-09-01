Buchanan's DeLuxe – 12 Year Blended Scotch Gift Set with Two Glasses

750ml Bottle From $ 31.49

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Unwind in luxury with a premium glass of Buchanan's DeLuxe Aged 12 Years Blended Scotch Whisky. Packaged with two premium branded glasses, our 80 proof whisky features a sweet, smooth flavor with orange and chocolate notes. Matured for 12 years, our DeLuxe blend offers a lighter profile compared to denser whiskies. Our luxury whisky is crafted to the highest quality for a vibrant character. As our most iconic blend, this award-winning whisky is perfect on its own or in a mixed drink. Best enjoyed in a buchanita. Includes one 80 proof 750 mL bottle of DeLuxe Aged 12 Years Blended Scotch Whisky and two Branded Glasses. Please drink responsibly.