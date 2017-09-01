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Templeton – Barrel Strength Straight Rye Whiskey
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A blockbuster rye! Templeton Rye Barrel Strength 2020 has aromas of ripe apples followed by warm cinnamon and orange notes that dovetail marvelously, fading into creamy raisin-infused toffee tones and intensifying rye spice, providing a long robust finish. Uncommonly smooth and powerful all at the same time.
Awards: Double Gold San Francisco World Spirits Competition 2020