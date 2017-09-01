Russell's Reserve – 6 Year Rye Whiskey

750ml Bottle From $ 31.49

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Bottled at 90 proof, this uniquely smooth, small batch rye has a crisp, lively taste that our Master Distillers believe to be the perfect six-year-old rye to enjoy in your Manhattan or over a large ice cube with friends. They have over 101 years of combined whiskey experience, so we tend to believe them.