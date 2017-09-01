Powers – Irish Rye Whiskey

750ml Bottle From $ 41.99

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Distilled from the highest quality Irish-grown rye, this new Powers expression brings a spicy kick and bold character from a country not short of character itself. It’s for those who like rye, but want to try it from a different angle. Try it neat, over ice, or in a rye cocktail – it stands tall any way you sip it.