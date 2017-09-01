Old Elk – Rye Whiskey

750ml Bottle From $ 85.73

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Old Elk Rye Whiskey is a benchmark for others, but for us it’s an exceptional standard that we’ve achieved. Taste this knock-out rye, made up of 95 percent rye and 5 percent malted barley, and you’ll understand. After distilling and creating over 280 million bottles of world class rye whiskey, Greg Metze decided to put his decades of experience and passion into Old Elk’s Straight Rye Whiskey. The International Whisky Competition named it the Best American Rye Whiskey, but don’t just take their word for it, taste it for yourself.