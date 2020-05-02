Michter's US-1 – Single Barrel Rye Whiskey
|
Set delivery address to see local pricing
Renowned for rye – America’s oldest whiskey variety – since the earliest days of our history, we take the production of Michter’s US★1 Kentucky Straight Rye extremely seriously. Our Michter’s US★1 Kentucky Straight Rye is made from select American rye grain that is sheared to maximize the extraction of flavor from the grain. Ideal neat or in cocktails, every bottle comes from a single barrel – a unique attribute reflecting our extraordinary commitment to offering Kentucky Straight Rye whiskey of the absolute highest quality at every level of the Michter’s range.
Tasting Notes: Spice with peppery notes, citrus, butterscotch, oak.
You May Also Like
Often Bought With
Ratings & Reviews
Ratings overview
5.00
1 Review
- 3 years ago
No finer rye at any priceAs a professional writer, I’ve consumed hundreds of bottles of whiskey in the past few years. Very certain of this is a quality product.Martin S. - Verified buyer