Michter's US-1 – Single Barrel Rye Whiskey |

750ml Bottle From $ 41.99

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Renowned for rye – America’s oldest whiskey variety – since the earliest days of our history, we take the production of Michter’s US★1 Kentucky Straight Rye extremely seriously. Our Michter’s US★1 Kentucky Straight Rye is made from select American rye grain that is sheared to maximize the extraction of flavor from the grain. Ideal neat or in cocktails, every bottle comes from a single barrel – a unique attribute reflecting our extraordinary commitment to offering Kentucky Straight Rye whiskey of the absolute highest quality at every level of the Michter’s range.



Tasting Notes: Spice with peppery notes, citrus, butterscotch, oak.