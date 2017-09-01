Michter's US-1 – Barrel Strength Rye Whiskey

750ml Bottle From $ 102.99

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Since the 1990’s, the Michter’s team has been doing pioneering work to re-establish the high quality American rye whiskey category. The May 2015 inaugural release of Michter’s US★1 Barrel Strength Rye marked yet another milestone in that quest. For maturation, the rye distillate is entered into the barrel at 103 proof, rather than a more industry standard higher proof. Barrel entry at a lower proof of 103 rather than a higher proof costs Michter’s more money in terms of barrels and warehousing, but we believe it yields a richer, smoother, more full-bodied whiskey after proper maturation. A single barrel product, each barrel of Michter’s US★1 Barrel Strength Rye is bottled at its particular alcohol level at the time of bottling. The majority of barrels in the releases range from 107 to 112 proof. To savor it is a unique experience for anyone who enjoys rye whiskey.