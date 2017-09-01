Knob Creek – Small Batch Rye Whiskey

50ml Bottle From $ 5.99

375ml Bottle From $ 17.49

750ml Bottle From $ 35.99

1L Bottle From $ 35.99

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Knob Creek Straight Rye Whiskey is made with a blend of the finest quality rye to create an extraordinarily smooth yet spicy finish. Knob Creek Rye is still patiently aged in the deepest charred barrels and bottled at a full 100 proof to maintain Knob Creek Bourbon’s approach to big flavor. Made with the highest quality rye for a unique spicy and smooth flavor, this rye tugs at your senses with expansive notes of herbs and rye with nuanced oak aroma, bold spicy rye flavors with undertones of vanilla and oak, finishing warm and smooth with spice throughout. Start with a classic Old Fashioned or Manhattan and then try it with a range of drinks, or just sip it neat or with ice. Knob Creek® Rye is part of The Small Batch Bourbon Collection. Explore the entire Knob Creek Family for yourself and discover what whiskey was meant to be.