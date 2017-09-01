Knob Creek – Single Barrel Select Small Batch Rye Whiskey

750ml Bottle From $ 43.99

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Building off our award winning Knob Creek Rye Whiskey, 7th generation master distiller Fred Noe set out to create Knob Creek Single Barrel Select Rye Whiskey with one purpose: to achieve an even bolder expression of Knob Creek’s signature rye whiskey. A one of a kind opportunity that would give accounts and retailers a barrel they can call their own