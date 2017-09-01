Kentucky Owl – 11 year Mardi Gras XO Cask Kentucky Straight Rye Whiskey

750ml Bottle From $ 576.99

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Kentucky Owl® Mardi Gras XO Rye Whiskey is an 11-year-old Kentucky Owl Straight Rye Whiskey finished for over one year in a Bayou Rum Mardi Gras XO cask. The nose offers notes of rye bread with butter, hints of cinnamon, allspice, and nutmeg. The taste is robust and flavorful. The sweetness of the Bayou Rum XO finish mingles across the tongue with the rye and spices, for a unique flavor and a smooth finish.