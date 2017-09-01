George Dickel – 90 Proof Rye Whisky

1L Bottle From $ 31.49

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George Dickel Rye Whisky brings depth, range and personality with spicy flavor and subtle fruit notes ending in a remarkably smooth finish. Our 90 proof Rye whisky is made from 95% rye and 5% malted barley. Finished in the chilled charcoal-mellowed style, this process is what makes this specific blend so unique. With its complex flavor and finish, our rye whisky is perfect for sipping on its own or adding a delicious kick to your favorite cocktail. Simply pour in a highball glass over ice, mix with soda and garnish with a lemon slice for a refreshing tasting Dickel Highball. George Dickel discovered that his whisky made in the cold winter months tasted smoother. Today, we follow his tradition by chilling our whisky before filtering it through sugar-maple charcoal. We believe our unique chilled filtration process makes a fine whisky, and we hope that you'll agree. Please drink responsibly.