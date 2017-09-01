George Dickel – Rye Whiskey

750ml Bottle From $ 10.99

1L Bottle From $ 34.99

1.75L Bottle From $ 50.99

Check Availability Set delivery address to see local pricing

If "Out of Stock" Contact me

George Dickel Rye Whisky brings depth, range and personality with spicy flavor and subtle fruit notes ending in a remarkably smooth finish. Our 90 proof Rye whisky is made from 95% rye and 5% malted barley. It's chilled before undergoing charcoal-mellow filtration creating a truly unique blend. With its complex flavor and finish, our rye whisky is perfect for sipping on its own or adding a delicious kick to your favorite cocktail. Best enjoyed in a Dickel Highball. Includes one 90 proof 1.75 L bottle of George Dickel Rye Whisky. Please drink responsibly.