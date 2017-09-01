Warning: Products on this site contain nicotine. Nicotine is an addictive chemical.
Deliver now
Enter a Delivery Address
George Dickel – Rye Whiskey
Set delivery address to see local pricing
George Dickel Rye Whisky brings depth, range and personality with spicy flavor and subtle fruit notes ending in a remarkably smooth finish. Our 90 proof Rye whisky is made from 95% rye and 5% malted barley. It's chilled before undergoing charcoal-mellow filtration creating a truly unique blend. With its complex flavor and finish, our rye whisky is perfect for sipping on its own or adding a delicious kick to your favorite cocktail. Best enjoyed in a Dickel Highball. Includes one 90 proof 1 L bottle of George Dickel Rye Whisky. Please drink responsibly.