George Dickel x Leopold Brothers – Collaboration Blend Straight Rye Whisky

750ml Bottle From $ 94.99

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George Dickel and Leopold Bros. Collaboration Blend Rye Whisky honors the tried and true roots of American whisky production by mixing Leopold Bros. Three Chamber Rye with George Dickel Column Still Rye produced at Cascade Distillery to recreate a historic style. Notes of lavender, maple syrup, cocoa and red fruits gently graze the nose while blackberries, caramel and citrus exude a creamy texture. The finish is long, oily, and warming, leaving the palate with notes of tea, honey and cocoa. This marriage between Column Distilled Rye and Three Chamber Distilled Rye turns back the hands of time, returning to an era that saw heavy-bodied Rye Whiskey served at bars and saloons throughout America, both straight and in cocktails. Combining a never-before-released Column Still Rye chill-filtered through maple charcoals at Cascade Hollow and a Pre-Prohibition style Rye Whisky, this spirit is best enjoyed neat. Includes one 100 proof 750 mL bottle of George Dickel and Leopold Bros. Collaboration Blend Rye Whisky. Please drink responsibly.